Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

