Truadvice LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

NYSE MA opened at $375.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.