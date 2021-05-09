Truadvice LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.