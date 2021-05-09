Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $98.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $402.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.79 million to $420.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $431.76 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.89. 156,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,144. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.17.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.