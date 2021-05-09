Trisura Group Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSU. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.56.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$156.31 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$121.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.41.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

