Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.
Shares of GTS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
