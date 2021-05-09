Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Announces Earnings Results

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

GTS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

