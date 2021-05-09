TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $44.71

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.71, but opened at $42.80. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 17,920 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

