Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSE. Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE TSE opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Insiders have sold 85,844 shares of company stock worth $5,658,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

