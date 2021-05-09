Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

