TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

