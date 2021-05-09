TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.
In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
