Treat DAO Price Up 48.1% Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $2,161.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00251796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $704.09 or 0.01227333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00790285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.81 or 0.99964187 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

