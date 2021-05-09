Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

TVTX traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $20.01. 2,225,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

