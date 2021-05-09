TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

TACT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,363. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TACT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.