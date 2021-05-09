Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

