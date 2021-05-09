Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,707 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

