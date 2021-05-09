Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

TT stock opened at $183.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $183.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trane Technologies by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

