TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Raymond James

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRTX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.