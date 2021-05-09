Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.32.

TOU opened at C$28.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at C$212,932,427.30. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

