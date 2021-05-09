Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.32.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

