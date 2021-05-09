Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $38.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.75 to $38.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.