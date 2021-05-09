Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.67.

Shares of TIH opened at C$105.30 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$61.09 and a twelve month high of C$106.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at C$624,064.80. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

