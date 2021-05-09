Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $67.26 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $134.16 or 0.00227141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $67.26 million and $7.68 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 391.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

