Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of TLRY opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

