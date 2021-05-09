Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,801.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00249141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $709.96 or 0.01237157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.62 or 0.00788718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.52 or 0.99885199 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.