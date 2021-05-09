Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 69 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $315.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.18. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.84 and a twelve month high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

