Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.10. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.