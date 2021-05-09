Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 252 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $276.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.