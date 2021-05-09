Thomas F. Cowhey Sells 25,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $52.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

