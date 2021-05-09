Thisoption Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $706.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00254673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 363.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.53 or 0.01143893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.20 or 0.00751496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,526.27 or 1.00141546 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.