TheStreet Upgrades Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIM. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,637,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

