TheStreet Downgrades PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts predict that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PCTEL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PCTEL by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 230,157 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 705,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

