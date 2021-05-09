The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.