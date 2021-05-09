The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $21.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.