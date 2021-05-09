The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

