The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $237,750.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

