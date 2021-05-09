The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 249,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,727. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

