The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $357.92 million and $46.46 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00140641 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

