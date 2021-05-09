The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

