The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

PNTG stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. 217,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.