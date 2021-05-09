The Macerich (MAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect The Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

