The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The Joint has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Joint by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

