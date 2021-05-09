The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

JYNT stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 125,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The Joint has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

