The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

