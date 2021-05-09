The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

