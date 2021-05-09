The Howard Hughes (HHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HHC opened at $110.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

