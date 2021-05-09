The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $367.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results benefited from robust capital markets performance and reserve release. Goldman’s solid position in announced and completed M&As across the world will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification, including digital platforms, helps sustain growth. Efforts to expand consumer lending business are encouraging. Steady capital deployment activities remain a tailwind. With a strong liquidity position, it remains less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.59.

Shares of GS stock opened at $370.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $371.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

