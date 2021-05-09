The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €121.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.05. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

