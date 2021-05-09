The GEO Group (GEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The GEO Group has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.98-2.08 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.48-0.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The GEO Group stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

