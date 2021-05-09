The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor Sells 2,000 Shares

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $532.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

